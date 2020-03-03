'MPs Should Ensure Peace, Unity': PM At BJP Meet Days After Delhi Clashes

PM Narendra Modi spoke to BJP party MPs today (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about peace, harmony and unity at a meeting of BJP MPs this morning, saying that these values were necessary for the nation's vikas (development). Describing vikas as his party's "mantra", the Prime Minister also called on party leaders to ensure the values were practiced and followed throughout the country.

"Peace, harmony and unity are necessary for the development of the country, but some people are living for their parties. We live for the country," the Prime Minister said, highlighting the "sabka saath, sabkavikas, sabka vishwas" (development together, for all and with trust) slogan coined in May last year after he swept to a massive victory in April-May Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister's comments came days after horrific violence, allegedly instigated by BJP leaders' hate speeches, tore through parts of Delhi this week, killing more than 40 people and leaving hundreds injured.

The violence, which began as clashes between rival groups over the controversial citizenship law, quickly spiraled out of control after armed goons defied police orders to rampage unchecked through the streets of northeast Delhi.

Shops, schools and homes were burnt as thugs terrorised residents for four days before Delhi Police, heavily criticised for their slow reaction, managed to get things under control.

In his speech PM Modi also took a swipe at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh without naming him, saying the senior Congress leader was reluctant to chant slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

The Prime Minister's comment came after Manmohan Singh said nationalism and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogans were being misused to construct a "militant and purely emotional" idea of India that excluded millions of residents and citizens.