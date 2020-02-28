Mob Slid Down Ropes, Burnt Delhi School, Used It As Base For Attacks

A school in northeast Delhi - where at least 38 people have been killed and over 300 people have been injured amid violence over controversial citizenship law this week - was burnt down by a mob and allegedly used as a launchpad for attacks for about 24 hours.

The mob allegedly used ropes - hung from an adjacent building (also a school) - to climb down, smashed blackboards, burnt down school furniture, classrooms and library on Monday afternoon, said Dharmesh Sharma, administrative head of Shiv Vihar's DRP Convent School, where about 1,000 children studied. Visuals show copies and textbooks lying on ground.

The students, who had appeared for an exam on Monday, had left before the mob attack, Mr Sharma, who had been working with the school for 25 years, said. "The school kept burning for about 24 hours. Fire brigade never arrived. Apparently fire officials were also attacked. It took police three days to respond. They only reached here last evening," he told NDTV.

The schools adjacent to the DRP Convent School - Rajdhani School - was apparently attacked first.

Shiv Vihar is one of the worst affected areas in northeast Delhi due to violence over Citizenship (Amendement) Act or CAA.

At least three schools have been targeted by mobs in parts of Delhi. On Tuesday, a senior secondary school in Brijpuri, where 3,000 children studied, had been in flames for four hours before the firemen came. There were no students as they had left after exams in the morning.