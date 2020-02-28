Delhi Situation Improving, Don't Believe Rumours, Says Centre: 10 Points

People should "not believe in rumours and fall prey to evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension", the Home Ministry said in statement. "Only 12 police stations out of the 203 in Delhi or about 4.2 per cent of Delhi were been affected by these riots," it said.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation is cleaning up the streets littered with debris and repairing damaged public properties in "riot-affected areas", the Home Ministry said in a statement.

The Delhi Police has started holding peace meetings to "improve inter-community harmony", it said. "Such peace committee meetings would continue till situation normalises. So far, nearly 330 meetings have been organised," the Home Ministry said. It said the members who attended the peace meetings include people affiliated to political parties - BJP, Aam Aadmi Party, Congress - and members of resident welfare associations.

Forty-eight police cases have been filed and more will be registered "in due course", the Home Ministry said. At least 514 people have been detained for questioning, the police said in their latest statement, adding more First Information Reports (FIRs) will be filed as investigation progresses.

The Delhi Police said it has formed two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to look into "serious offences". Some 7,000 central paramilitary personnel have been deployed in northeast Delhi since February 24. Additional deployments include 112 Delhi Police senior officers and 200 women police personnel, the Home Ministry said.

The Delhi Police has set up helplines - 22829334 and 22829335 - for round-the-clock assistance, the Home Ministry said.

Two security personnel were killed in the violence and some 70 were injured. "Adequate steps have been taken to ensure medical support to the injured," the statement said.

The Delhi Police has been criticised for being slow to react to the violence and for failing to file FIRs over alleged hate speeches made by leaders like the BJP's Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma.

No FIRs have been filed against BJP leaders for alleged hate speeches. The Delhi High Court on Thursday gave the police four weeks to take a call on this matter; on Wednesday Justice S Muralidhar had demanded an answer within 24 hours.