Delhi Violence Rocks Parliament, Opposition Demands Discussion: 10 Points

The opposition MPs have given notice in both houses demanding a discussion on the four-day violence in Delhi that claimed 46 lives last week.

In Rajya Sabha, the Leader of the Opposition, Ghulam Nabi Azad, charged that the Central government "slept" when violence rocked Delhi for three days.The Congress has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a statement in parliament and home minister Amit Shah should resign.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said the matter was "definitely important and deserves to be discussed" and that he would allot time for a discussion. "Our priority should be restoring normalcy. We should see that normalcy is restored and then we can discuss ways and means of preventing it (such violence)," he said.

Sources said Home Minister Amit Shah is unlikely to make a statement in parliament today on the situation in Delhi. A statement can only be made if the house is in order, the sources said.

The Congress, Trinamool and AAP members staged separate dharnas near the Gandhi statue in parliament, demanding answers from the government on the Delhi violence.

Trinamool members Mohua Mitra and Sukhendu Shekhar Rai held a protest in imitation of Mahatma Gandhi's "Three Monkeys", covering their eyes with black bands and holding a finger on their lips.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Shashi Tharoor also stood at the protest site, holding placards that demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Four AAP MPs -- Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta – denounced the BJP with "murdabad" slogans.

The second half of the Budget Session, which started three weeks after the presentation of the Union budget, is scheduled to conclude on April 3.