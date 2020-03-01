In Bengal Campaign Launch, Amit Shah Uses CAA To Target Mamata Banerjee

BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a rally in Kolkata

Highlights Amit Shah accused Mamata Banerjee of burning trains to oppose the CAA

"Why are you hurting interests of our refugees?" he asked Mamata Banerjee

Amit Shah is in Kolkata amid student protests against his presence

Union minister Amit Shah today accused Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "triggering riots" and "burning trains" to oppose the contentious citizenship law – protests over which was at the heart of this week's violence in Delhi that claimed 43 lives. The protests by the Bengal Chief Minister, who has been one of the staunchest critics of the law, will be of no avail, Mr Shah said, "Mamata didi can't stop it".

"I want to ask Mamata didi -- why are you hurting the interests of our refugees?" Mr Shah said at a rally in the heart of Kolkata this evening. "You only care about infiltrators. Refugees are being misled and scared... Hindus who fled our neighbouring countries who were raped and threatened and killed... should they not get citizenship?" he said.

Kicking off the BJP's campaign for the upcoming municipal elections, Mr Shah -- who landed in Kolkata this morning amid student protests against his presence – said the party will have an overwhelming victory in the next state assembly election.

"I thank Bengal for 18 seats in 2019 (Lok Sabha elections). Mamata used to say we will lose our deposits. The BJP got two-crore plus votes in Bengal. Mamata-ji, just wait, in 2021 (assembly) election, we will win Bengal with clear majority," the minister said.

The minister, credited with crafting the two stupendous victories for the party in 2014 and 2019, and a string of state elections, tweaked the slogan of "parivartan" (change) used by Mamata Banerjee to topple the 35-year Left citadel in 2011.

"Aar noy (np more) tolabaji (extortion), appeasement, infiltration, violence... this is the slogan that will change the government of Bengal," he said, launching the "Aar noy onnay (no more injustice)" campaign, crafted on the lines of Ms Banerjee's "Didi-ke bolo" campaign. With specific phone numbers, both focus on public feedback.