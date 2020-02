Delhi Violence: More than 30 people have died, 200 have been injured in the national capital this week.

The central government and Delhi Police today asked high court for more time to file First Information Reports (FIRs) for hate speeches that allegedly incited violence in the national capital, triggering clashes that killed at least 32 and injured over 200 this week.

On Wedesday, a two-judge bench played videos of hate speeches by four BJP leaders - Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Abhay Verma and Parvesh Verma - in court and asked why there shouldn't be FIRs against them.