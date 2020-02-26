Watch: Minister Evades Question On BJP's Kapil Mishra's Delhi Speech

Prakash Javadekar attacked Sonia Gandhi over remarks on Delhi violence.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today evaded a question on BJP colleague Kapil Mishra, accused of making hate-filled communal rants, as he attacked the Congress over "politicising violence" in northeast Delhi.

This morning, when the Delhi High Court was hearing a petition on recent clashes in the national capital over controversial citizenship law, one of the judges asked the court staff to "play Kapil Mishra's video clip in the courtroom" over his alleged hate speeches. In his petition, activist Harsh Mander had sought arrest of BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma over the alleged communal remarks made by them in the last few weeks.

The video, where Kapil Mishra can be heard making alleged inflammatory remarks, was played after an officer of Delhi Police - present in the courtroom - said that he had not seen it. "Let all of you watch it', Justice Muralidhar said.

When Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was questioned this afternoon about the video and the court hearing, he refused to give an answer. "Aaj Zyada sawaal nahi hai... Jo court me sunwayi chal rahi hai wo chalne do... (Don't ask too many questions... let court hearing continue," he said.

"Police Commissioner (Amulya Patnaik) has been asked to take note of the video after Delhi Police said it hasn't seen the video, What do you have to say about it?" NDTV asked the 69-year-old BJP leader.

Without answering the question, Mr Javadekar said: "I have given you the byte which was supposed to be given... sabko bahut bahut dhanyawaad (thank you everyone)," he said.

This was right after Mr Javadekar attacked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over her address to media over clashes in northeast Delhi where at least 21 people have died and over 200 have been injured. Violence intensified in parts of northeast Delhi in the last three days amid clashes between pro and anti-citizenship law protesters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for violence in Delhi and resign, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said, hitting out at the government over the large-scale violence that has erupted in parts of northeast Delhi.

"Congress has Sikhs' bloods on their hands. Who are they to question?" Mr Javadekar said.

