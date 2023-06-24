PM Modi Arrives In Egypt For Two-Day State Visit

PM Modi was welcomed at the airport here by Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace.

PM Modi inspected a guard of honour on arrival here.

Cairo:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

PM Modi was welcomed at the airport here by Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace. PM Modi inspected a guard of honour on arrival here.

This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

PM Modi will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday.

