PM Modi Arrives In Egypt For Two-Day State Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

PM Modi was welcomed at the airport here by Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace. PM Modi inspected a guard of honour on arrival here.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi received by the Egyptian PM on his arrival at Cairo pic.twitter.com/uBe7lIYIau — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

PM Modi will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday.

