PM Modi, Argentinian President Discuss Ways To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

The two leaders met over a breakfast hosted by Mr Macri in a special gesture to PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Argentinian President Mauricio Macri and held extensive discussions on ways to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas like defence, nuclear energy and agriculture.

PM Modi also thanked the president for hosting the two-day G-20 summit. The G-20 is a grouping of the world's 20 major economies.

"Had a productive meeting with President @mauriciomacri. We had extensive discussions on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Argentina. Also thanked President Macri for hosting a wonderful G-20 Summit," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the meeting.

The prime minister also said he is looking forward to welcome Mr Macri in India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar also tweeted, "Starting the day on a bright note! In a special gesture, President of Argentina @mauriciomacri hosted PM @narendramodi over breakfast at his official residence. Good discussion on cooperation in agriculture & food processing, space, defence, oil & gas & civil nuclear energy."