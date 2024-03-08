PM Modi Announces Rs 100 Cut In Cooking Gas Cylinder Prices On Women's Day

The Centre announced a reduction of Rs 100 in cooking gas cylinder prices today (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced a reduction of Rs 100 in cooking gas cylinder prices on the occasion of International Women's Day. The announcement was made by PM Modi on X, formerly Twitter.

"Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," his post read.

He said by "making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment".

"This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," the post read further.

A 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder costs around 900 rupees ($11) in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday announced the extension of Rs 300 per LPG cylinder subsidy to poor women under the Ujjwala Yojana for the next fiscal starting April 1.

In October last year, the government hiked the subsidy from Rs 200 per 14.2-kg cylinders for up to 12 refills per year to Rs 300 per bottle. The Rs 300 per cylinder subsidy was for the current fiscal, which ends on March 31.

In another post on X, PM Modi greeted people on the International Women's Day.

"We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more," he said.

This is also reflected in the government's accomplishments in the last decade, PM Modi added.

(With agency inputs)