Plea Seeks SIT Probe Into Involvement Of Minister In Lakhimpur Violence

The plea was filed by former Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav (File)

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking SIT probe into the alleged involvement of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Minister of State (MoS) Ajay Mishra Teni in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The plea filed by former Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav sought direction to the SIT formed by the top court to implicate MoS Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Maurya as accused in the case.

The plea filed through advocates Pradeep Kumar Yadav and Sanjeev Malhotra sought the implication of the MoS for Home Ajay Mishra as accused in the case by saying that he had threatened the victims (a few days before the incident).

Mr Mishra was found involved in killing farmers and journalists in the violence in a pre-planned manner, therefore, SIT should implicate Mr Mishra in the case, said the plea.

It stated, "MoS Teni had sent his son for the execution of his plan in which he succeeded, therefore, he should also be held for the same offence under which his son and other accused persons are in judicial custody."

The plea said that the agitating farmer and affected persons in the incident had demanded the resignation of Ajay Mishra and Keshav Prasad Maurya.

It said Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra Teni were to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to lay the foundation stone of the government scheme when the incident happened.

The Special Investigation Team of the Uttar Pradesh police that is probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident had said before the Lakhimpur local court that there was a planned conspiracy to kill the people present during the incident.

The Supreme Court last month had appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to monitor the investigation in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

