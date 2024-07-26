Akhilesh Yadav Calls UP Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya ' Mohra'. He Hits Back

"They have cheated the people of UP," Akhilesh Yadav said (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday called Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya a "Mohra," after which Keshav Prasad Maurya hit back by calling SP chief the "Mohra" of the Congress party and suggested that he should save SP from "extinction."

"They (BJP) have spoiled every system. Every system and every department has been ruined...I heard that (Keshav Prasad) Maurya ji is 'Mohra'. He is the password of Delhi's WiFi. Tell me, will the government run like this?...UP will not run like this. They have cheated the people of UP," the SP chief said, addressing a press conference.

Hitting back at Akhilesh Yadav on the 'mohra' remarks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in a post on X, called the SP chief the "Mohra" of the Congress party.

"The brave SP leader, Akhilesh Yadav, who has become a Mohra of the Congress, is harbouring misunderstandings about the BJP. Instead of targeting and insulting the backward sections, focus on saving SP from extinction," he posted on X.

He expressed confidence that 2017 (state assembly election results) will be repeated in 2027 and the 'Lotus' government will be formed again.

Reacting to UP Deputy CM's 'Mohra' remarks, Akhilesh Yadav said that they are 'Mohre' of the poor people.

"We are Samajwadi Mohre. We are Mohre of the poor," the SP chief said.

Akhilesh Yadav unveiled 'Samvidhan Manastambh' established to house a copy of the Constitution at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow on Friday.

Earlier on July 18, in a post on X, the SP chief announced a "Monsoon Offer" in which he asked dissidents to bring a hundred MLAs and form the government in Uttar Pradesh.

"Monsoon Offer: Bring a hundred, form the government!," the post stated.

After Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav's "Monsoon Offer" announcement, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister called it "Mungerilal ke haseen sapne" (a 1989 TV show on a daydreamer Mungerilal).

In a post on X, the BJP leader said that the public and the karyakartas will "wrap up the Monsoon Offer at 47" in 2027.

"A sinking ship and a dying party whose both present and future are in danger. He may see "Mungerilal ke haseen sapne" but they cannot be fulfilled," Mr Maurya said in his post.

Earlier, Maurya caused a stir with a post on X from his office that quoted Maurya as saying, "The organisation is bigger than the government; the pain of the workers is my pain. No one is bigger than the organisation; the workers are the pride."

The post made the opposition speculate that this was a sign of dissent in the BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP's fight for power meant it wasn't thinking about the public.

In the 2017 state assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party managed to win only 47 seats while the BJP single-handedly won 312 seats with over 40 per cent vote share. The elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly will be held in 2027.

