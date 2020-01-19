Jammu & Kashmir ''Jewel'' Of Country, Industrial Package Soon: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal said that development work has gathered pace in Jammu and Kashmir

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as a "jewel" of the country, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the Centre would come out with an industrial package for the Union Territory soon and expressed hope that it would attract large amounts of investment to the valley.

The Minister for Railways and Commerce also announced that Kashmir would be linked with the rest of the country by train by December next year.

The minister asserted that development work has gathered pace in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after June 18, 2018 when the erstwhile state came under Governor's rule.

"I am very happy at the progress (of development) that I have seen on the ground and I am sure that in the days and months to come this process will continue relentlessly. We will soon come out with an industrial package and we hope to see large amounts of investment coming to Kashmir," he told reporters at the Jammu airport before returning to Delhi.

Mr Goyal was in Jammu as part a week-long public outreach programme, initiated by the Centre to apprise people of the potential benefits of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status after the nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution.