5 Indian Sailors Kidnapped By Pirates In Nigeria, Confirms Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj has asked Indian Ambassador in Nigeria to to release the sailors

Five Indian sailors, posted in Nigeria, have been "abducted" by pirates, confirmed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

She has also asked Indian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur, to "take up the matter" with the Government of Nigeria to ensure immediate release of sailors.

"I have seen news reports about abduction of five Indian sailors by pirates in Nigeria," tweeted Swaraj on Monday.

She further added, "I am asking Indian High Commissioner to take this up at the highest level with Government of Nigeria for their release."

Abhay - Please take this up and send me a report. @india_nigeria — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 7, 2019

This comes days after Indian media reported that pirates had abducted five Indian sailors last month and took their ship MT Apecus in Bonny Outer anchorage in Nigeria.



