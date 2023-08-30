Pics: Mamata Banerjee Visits Bachchans In Mumbai, Ties Rakhi To Big B

Mamata Banerjee said she has invited Amitabh Bachchan to visit Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

Soon after arrival at Mumbai airport for attending the two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1, Ms Banerjee drove to Mr Bachchan's residence in suburban Juhu.

Today, Hon'ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial met Mr. @SrBachchan and Mrs. Jaya Bachchan along with their family at their residence in Mumbai.



She wholeheartedly thanked them for their precious time and wished them luck in all their future endeavours.



Few glimpses from the visit 👇 pic.twitter.com/MxgcoKi95B — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 30, 2023

Mr Bachchan had attended the inaugural function of last year's Kolkata International Film Festival, where Ms Banerjee demanded that he be accorded the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Talking to reporters after meeting Mr Bachchan and his family members, Ms Banerjee said she has invited the actor to visit Kolkata.

“Amit ji is our Bharat Ratna. His family has also made a big contribution to the film industry,” she said.

“Today I tied rakhi to Amit ji. Today is a big day,” Ms Banerjee said.

To a query on who will be INDIA alliance PM candidate, Ms Banerjee said, "India will be our PM face." "Our primary concern is to save the country," he said.

She also greeted ISRO scientists on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)