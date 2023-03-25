Pics: Delhi Saves 279 Megawatts Of Electricity During Earth Hour

Earth Hour is one of the largest global grassroots campaigns for raising awareness on climate change.

Delhi saved 279 MW of electricity during 'Earth Hour' as electric appliances were switched off across the city from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm on Saturday, discom officials said. They said last year, 171 MW of power was saved as Delhi observed Earth Hour.

In the areas covered by BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL, 178 MW of power was saved, said a company spokesperson.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) consumers successfully managed to save 15 MW during the Earth Hour 2023, said a spokesperson of the discom.

Figures of power saved in Delhi Cantt and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area were not available.

The event creates awareness about conservation of natural resources and draws attention to the fragile condition of planet Earth.

