Pics: Biggest Supermoon Of 2022 Graces Delhi Skies, Will Be Seen Till Friday

The biggest supermoon of 2022 was seen in the sky over New Delhi today. Supermoons occur when a full moon is within 90 per cent of perigee or the point where the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit. This celestial phenomenon causes the moon to appear bigger and brighter than usual.

While supermoons aren't very rare, they are slightly bigger and brighter than regular full moons.

The July Supermoon is also called Buck moon as this is the time when the new antlers of the buck or male deer grow out of their foreheads. These deer shed their antlers every year that regrow again. The Supermoon is also named the Thunder moon as frequent thunderstorms are witnessed around this early summertime.

The moon is expected to appear full for the next three days, according to NASA. People around the world will be able to witness it till Friday early morning.

The full moon was also seen in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to NASA, there will be three more supermoons in 2022. The next one will make an appearance on August 12.