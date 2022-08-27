Pics: Ahmedabad's Atal Bridge Set For Grand Opening, PM Says 'Spectacular'

The Atal Bridge is named after former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

Atal Bridge, which connects the eastern and western sides of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, is set to be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Our prized possession, the Sabarmati Riverfront just gets better as we open doors to the Atal Bridge. The modern marvel would be E-Inaugurated, tomorrow 27th August, Saturday by H'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/F9BllFNiR0 — Amdavad Municipal Corporation (@AmdavadAMC) August 26, 2022

The iconic 300-metre foot-over bridge, named after former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, has an unique design and is decked with eye-catching LED lighting, a glimpse of which was shared by PM Modi ahead of his two-day Gujarat visit.

"Doesn't the Atal Bridge look spectacular!" PM Modi said.

The pedestrian-only bridge will add to the tourist attractions at the riverfront, connecting the flower garden on its western side with the arts and culture centre coming up on the eastern side.

"This bridge will provide connectivity to Multi Level Car Parking and various public development on East and West Bank from plaza between Flower Park and Event Ground at West Bank to proposed Art / Cultural / Exhibition Centre on East Bank," a statement said.

PM Modi will also participate in Khadi Utsav being organised at the Sabarmati Riverfront today to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during India's freedom struggle. The event will witness 7,500 Khadi artisans from across Gujarat spinning charkha live at the same time.

The Prime Minister on Sunday will inaugurate the Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj on Sunday, which will carry the names of the people who died in the devastating 2001 earthquake. It will celebrate the spirit of resilience of the people shown after the earthquake, said a PMO statement.