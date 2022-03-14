'Routing Exercise': Maharashtra Minister On Recording BJP Leader Statement

An FIR has been filed in the illegal phone tapping case (File)

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday said the recording of the statement of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis by Mumbai police in a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones was a "routine" exercise.

But, former state chief minister Fadnavis claimed questions that the police asked him on Sunday were "meant for an accused".

A team of the BKC cyber police in Mumbai recorded Mr Fadnavis' statement for almost two hours on Sunday at his residence.

The police had earlier issued a notice to Mr Fadnavis, who is leader of opposition in the state Assembly, in connection with the probe into the leak of confidential information on corruption in police transfers and alleged illegal tapping of phones.

Speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, Walse Patil said there was no immunity in criminal cases. A notice sent to Fadnavis, not as an accused but to record his statement. "It was a routine exercise, nothing has been done deliberately," he said.

An FIR has been filed in the illegal phone tapping case and statements of 24 people have been recorded, the minister informed.

A notice under CrPC Section 160 means the statement can be recorded at home or at the police station, he told the House.

The police have also asked Union home secretary to share the pen drive (about the alleged corruption in police transfers) given by Fadnavis, he added.

The opposition BJP in the state said it was Mr Fadnavis who unearthed the "scam" in police transfers.

Raising the issue through an adjournment notice in the House, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said members of the Legislature are protected by privilege and cannot share their sources. The Supreme Court has also upheld this, he added.

Mr Fadnavis, who was present in the House, said when he got the questionnaire few days ago, he had said he would respond.

The questions asked then were meant for an eyewitness account. But, the questions asked yesterday were meant for an accused, he claimed.

"I was asked -don't you think you have breached the Official Secrets Act. Is this meant for an eyewitness?" he asked.

"As a whistle blower, I am protected under the Act. I said the transcript (about the alleged scam) with me will be shared with the Union home secretary since he is the competent authority," Mr Fadnavis said.

"I know who changed the questions and why," the BJP leader claimed, and said he will continue to fight against corruption.

Mr Fadnavis said during the Emergency, his father was jailed for two years and an aunt for 18 months, without committing any crime.