NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Live TVLatestCandidatesScheduleOpinionVideoFAQsCommentsPhotos

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 2019 Live Updates: Voting Begins In 91 Seats; PM Modi Campaigns In Assam, Sonia Gandhi's Nomination From Rae Bareli Today

1st Phase Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 11, 2019 07:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 2019 Live Updates: Voting Begins In 91 Seats; PM Modi Campaigns In Assam, Sonia Gandhi's Nomination From Rae Bareli Today

1st Phase Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Th first phase of polls will decide the fate of 217 candidates.

New Delhi: 

Voting for the 91 Lok Sabha seats spread across 20 states and two union territories in the first phase has begun. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh are among the high-profile candidates who are seeking a re-entry to the Lok Sabha, through this phase.

The first phase covers all the Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), two seats each of Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya and one seat each of Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar as well as Lakshadweep.

Apart from the eight seats in Uttar Pradesh - which votes in all the phases of the seven-phased election, four out of 40 seats of Bihar and two out of 42 seats of West Bengal will also be covered in the phase.

In UP, the BJP is facing an alliance of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal. The Congress is also seeking to put up a good show in the state that sends the maximum number of parliamentarians to the lower house.

While voting takes place in the western UP, UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will be in the central part of the state, in Rae Bareli, to file her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha seat, which will head for voting in the fifth-phase on May 6.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.

Here are the live updates of 1st Phase Lok Sabha Elections 2019:


Apr 11, 2019
07:06 (IST)
1st Phase Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi appeals to irst-time voters to vote in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to voters to first-time voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise. 

"I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers," PM Modi tweeted.
Apr 11, 2019
06:47 (IST)
1st Phase Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Voters arrive at polling booths in Assam's Dibrugarh

Voters arrive at polling booths in Dibrugarh ahead of the voting for the first phase. Voting on five parliamentary constituencies in the state will be held today.
Apr 11, 2019
06:38 (IST)
Voting for assembly polls will be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Odisha.
Apr 11, 2019
06:37 (IST)

Ninty one seats spread across 18 states and two union territories will go to polls in the first phase today. The states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Telangana will vote today in a single phase.
No more content

Trending

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Lok Sabha ElectionsFirst Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections
தமிழில் படிக்கবাংলায় পড়ুন
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................