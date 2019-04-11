Phase 1 Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Live Updates From Key States - UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Voting has begun for 91 constituencies in the first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are crucial among 20 states and Union Territories going to polls today.

Eight seats of western Uttar Pradesh will go polls today with BJP facing a tough contest in all the seats due to the alliance of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal. The Congress is likely to cut into votes of both the BJP and the combined alliance. In Bengal, 18 candidates are contesting from two constituencies and the main parties are the BJP, Congress, TMC and Left (CPM, RSP, AIFB).

Andhra Pradesh, still smarting over the bifurcation of Telangana, is set for what appears to be a tight contest for its 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the first phase. In Bihar, four Lok Sabha seats will see polling on Thursday. LJP leader Chirag Paswan is contesting from Jamui reserved seat. He is the sitting MP and is locked in a virtual straight contest with Bhudeo Chaudhary of RLSP.

