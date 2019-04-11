Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Single-Phase Voting In Andhra, Arunachal, Sikkim; 1st Of 4 In Odisha

New Delhi:
Elections 2019: Simultaneous Assembly polls being held in Andhra, Arunachal, Sikkim and Odisha today
Phase one of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am today, and 91 parliamentary constituencies are voting across 20 states and union territories. Coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections are assembly elections in four states today, where voting is being held simultaneously to decide the next government in those states. The four states where assembly elections are being held are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha. While polling for the assembly elections in Andhra, Arunachal and Sikkim will complete in a single-phase today, voting for the Odisha Assembly will be held in four phases - first being today - coinciding with the four phases of the Lok Sabha elections in the state. The counting of votes for the assembly elections will be held simultaneously with that of the Lok Sabha or parliamentary elections on May 23, and the results will be declared the same day.
Here are the LIVE updates from the 2019 Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha:
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections LIVE: Jagan Reddy's Message To People Of Andhra
YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, who turned up early at a voting booth in Andhra Pradesh's Pulivendula, had a message for first-time voters.
"Vote for change, vote without fear," Mr Reddy told NDTV, smiling, his supporters cheering from behind.
"I am very confident. It will go well I guess. I am pretty sure people are looking for a change. I hope it would happen," he added.
Sikkim Assembly Elections 2019: Key Candidates
Prominent candidates include Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kimar Chamling, who is seeking a record eighth successive term as an MLA. He is contesting from two assembly seats -- Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang. Former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, who is the working president of the Hamro Sikkim party (HSP) is contesting in two assembly seats.
Sikkim Assembly Elections 2019: Facts And Stats
In Sikkim, an electorate of over 4 lakh would exercise their franchise to elect a 32-member assembly.
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections LIVE: Key Contestants
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is contesting in two assembly constituencies -- Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka. State Congress chief Raghuveera Reddy is contesting from Kalyandurg assembly constituency. Chandrababu Naidu's brother-in-law and actor N Balakrishna is seeking re-election from Hindupur assembly constituency as the TDP candidate.
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections LIVE: Key Factors That Will Influence The Poll Outcome
In Andhra Pradesh, anti-incumbency, caste and corruption are the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections to Lok Sabha and the state assembly as a 3.93 crore strong electorate decides its political representatives.
Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: Battle For Andhra Pradesh
Prominent leaders like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his main opponent YS Jaganmohan Reddy are contesting in Kuppam and Pulivendula assembly constituencies respectively. Mr Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, a minister in Andhra government, is trying his luck from Mangalagiri.
Assembly Polls 2019 LIVE: Facts And Stats
The electoral fate of many political bigwigs is at stake today as voting is underway for polls to state assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha, simultaneously with 91 Lok Sabha seats in 18 states and two union territories in the first phase of the general and state elections. In Andhra, Arunachal and Sikkim, people are casting their votes for all the assembly constituencies. In Odisha, however, voting is taking place in 28 out of 147 seats.
