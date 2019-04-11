Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Single-Phase Voting In Andhra, Arunachal, Sikkim; 1st Of 4 In Odisha

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections LIVE: Jagan Reddy's Message To People Of Andhra





YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, who turned up early at a voting booth in Andhra Pradesh's Pulivendula, had a message for first-time voters.

"I am very confident. It will go well I guess. I am pretty sure people are looking for a change. I hope it would happen," he added.





"Vote for change, vote without fear," Mr Reddy told NDTV, smiling, his supporters cheering from behind.