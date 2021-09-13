Plea Filed In Bihar Court Over UP Chief Minister's 'Abba Jaan' Remark

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken a shot at "people who say 'Abba Jaan'". (File)

A petition was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur today against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his controversial "Abba Jaan" remark he made in one of his speeches.

The petition was filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, by Tamanna Hashmi, a local social activist who alleged that the Muslim community, to which he belongs, was insulted by the remarks of the BJP leader.

Yogi Adityanath had reportedly said on Sunday at an event in Kushinagar that it was only after his ascent to power in 2017 that the public distribution system became effective in Uttar Pradesh where ration meant for poor used to be eaten up by "those who say 'Abba Jaan' (a term used by Muslims to address their fathers)".

Tamanna Hashmi, a litigant who has filed petitions against many politicians in the past, has asked for a trial of Yogi Adityanath under IPC sections relating to hurt caused to religious sentiments.

The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing in due course.

