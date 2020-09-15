People Unhappy With Bihar Government, Says Chirag Paswan Letter: Report

LJP has called a meeting of its MPs on September 16 (File)

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him about the political situation in Bihar.

According to sources, in the letter, Mr Paswan said that people are unhappy with the functioning of the Bihar government which can have an impact on the assembly poll results.

Through the letter, the LJP chief has discussed how the Bihar government is working, ground reality of COVID-19 situation in the state, said sources on Monday. The letter has not been made public yet.

"In the letter, Paswan has described the feedback he received from the LJP Bihar parliamentary board meeting. He has also talked about how bureaucracy is functioning in Bihar. What is the ground reality of COVID-19 in the state and how the government is combating the virus," sources said.

"In the letter, Paswan has said that people are not happy with the functioning of the Bihar government and this may have an impact on the Bihar Assembly elections," they added.

The issues were raised in the Bihar Parliamentary board meeting on September 7.

LJP has called a meeting of its MPs on September 16 to know about the ruling Janata Dal-United's (JD-U) popularity.

According to sources, LJP has called this meeting to discuss issues of discomfort with JD-U and its leaders.