On Rohini Acharya's Note To "Married Women", Chirag Paswan's "Rights" Remark

Even as the family of veteran politician Lalu Prasad Yadav is tackling yet another very public feud, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Pawan has expressed hope for a resolution soon. Paswan also said he could understand the pain of Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, who levelled allegations of mistreatment against her younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. He also said that she has as much right to her maternal home as her brothers do.

His reaction followed an emotional outburst by Acharya in a series of posts on X, allegedly directed at Tejashwi Yadav and his close aides - RJD's MP Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, who is from a political family in Uttar Pradesh.

The trigger for her posts was allegedly an ugly fallout with Tejashwi Yadav. Sources said Yadav blamed his sister for his party, RJD, losing in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections. He also allegedly raised a slipper at Acharya, the sources said. RJD hasn't responded to her allegations of mistreatment yet.

In her post, she also urged all "married women" to never make a "mistake" like she did and prioritise their maternal home over the matrimonial home, in an apparent swipe at Tejashwi Yadav.

Reacting to her statement, Chirag Paswan said, "I don't believe in this thing that a married woman's matrimonial house is her only home. She has as much right to the house where she was born and raised as her brothers do."

"I do not support this orthodox thinking. Yesterday, when she said all this, I could understand that pain and I pray that all this gets resolved soon," he said.

In her post, Acharya wrote, "To all the married women, I will say that when there's a son in your maternal home, never, ever save your God-like father; instead, tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney or that of one of his Haryanvi friends transplanted."

"All sisters and daughters should look after their own homes and families, take care of their children and their in-laws' household without caring for their parents, think only about themselves," she said.

The 47-year-old donated her kidney to her father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, in 2022.

"I did what I did to save my God -- my father -- and today, the kidney is being called 'dirty'... May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini," she added.

Today, while speaking to the media, Acharya broke down and said that she has only severed ties with her brother and that her family is still standing by her.

"I have only cut ties with my brother. My family is still standing by me. They were crying when I left home," she said.

On Saturday, Rohini Acharya announced that she was quitting politics and disowning her family.

In her post, she claimed that she was verbally abused and a slipper was raised at her.

"Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, filthy abuses were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult... Yesterday, a daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away; they tore me away from my maternal home... They left me orphaned," she said.

Acharya's other brother, Tej Pratap Yadav - who was ousted by his father from the RJD and family a few months ago - has blamed Sanjay Yadav, whom he refers to as 'Jaichand', for the troubles in his father's party and family.