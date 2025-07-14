"People Point Fingers At Me": Eknath Shinde To Party Leaders Amid Row

The slapgate over dal in Maharashtra apparently has drawn strong response from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who warned his party leaders that they should consider themselves "workers" first and foremost, keep a firm control on their tempers and "not let success go to their heads".

Mr Shinde heads the Shiv Sena, a party that landed in controversy recently after its legislator from Buldhana, Sanjay Gaikwad, assaulted a staff member of the MLA canteen, accusing him of serving stale food.

Sources who attended a party meeting in Dadar today, said Mr Shinde had delivered a strong and clear message.

"In the past few days, certain incidents have taken place... People don't point fingers at you - they point at me for what you do. They ask me: 'What are your MLAs up to?" the sources quoted him as saying.

"You all are my people. We are one family. Your disrepute is my disrepute. Don't waste your energy on unnecessary matters. Speak less, work more," he had also added, sources said.

The Deputy Chief Minister, they said, had also issued a veiled warning.

"Some ministers had to step down due to public backlash. I don't like to take action against members of my own family. But don't compel me to do it. I expect discipline and accountability from each of you," he reportedly said.

"I don't behave like a boss. I don't get angry. I act like a karyakarta (party worker) - and you should too. Don't let your success get to your head. No matter how many positions you hold, always remember: you are first and foremost a worker," the sources quoted him as saying.

"We have achieved a lot in a very short span. The people are with us - and because of that, some are now trying to malign us. Be alert and cautious. The coming time will test us. Public life demands discipline - and we must uphold it," the Shiv Sena chief had also pointed out, sources said.

MLA Sanjay Gaikwad - who admitted to assault on live TV - has had a police case filed against him. But he insists that he has done nothing wrong and does not regret his actions.

Moreover, there have been corruption allegations against the party's Social Justice minister Sanjay Shirsat and Soil and Water Conservation minister Sanjay Rathod.

Mr Shirsat has been criticised by the Opposition after a video went viral on social media that purportedly showed a bag full of cash kept in his bed room.