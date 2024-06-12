Pema Khandu To Become Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For Third Term

Pema Khandu will stake claim to form the government later in the day, sources said.

Pema Khandu will become the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row, BJP sources said.

Khandu was elected the BJP Legislature Party leader at a meeting here on Wednesday.

BJP's central observers Ravi Sankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh attended the meeting.

