'Peace Talks Can't Compromise Manipur's Territorial Integrity': Chief Minister N Biren Singh

"The peace talks should not compromise the territorial integrity of the state," N Biren Singh said

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today said any form of peace talks between communities should not compromise the territorial integrity of the state and must ensure protection of the indigenous population.

"The peace talks should not compromise the territorial integrity of the state and the well-being of our indigenous people. We will not accept peace negotiations that dilute these fundamental issues," Mr Singh said at the launch of the 'Sankalp Patra' at the BJP office in the state capital Imphal.

"During his recent visit, Home Minister Amit Shah had unequivocally said the BJP is committed to preserving the unity of Manipur," Mr Singh said.

He highlighted Mr Shah's acknowledgment of attempts by illegal immigrants to disrupt the demographic balance in the state.

"This fact is unknown to the Opposition," the Chief Minister said.

On the contents of the BJP manifesto, Mr Singh said whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises is always implemented.

"Modi's compassion was evident when the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) was lifted from 19 police station areas in the state, considering its impact on the youth and sections of society," Mr Singh said.

He appealed to people to ensure the victory of BJP's Inner Manipur candidate Basantakumar Singh, who is also a member of the cabinet subcommittee set up by the state government to identify illegal immigrants in the state.

Formal peace talks between top civil bodies of the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribes to find an amicable solution is yet to begin.