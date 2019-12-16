Actress Payal Rohatgi Jailed For 'Objectionable' Post On Nehru-Gandhis

Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi arrested and sent to jail by Rajasthan Police

Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi was arrested and sent to judicial custody till December 24 by a local court in Rajasthan this morning. The Bundi District Court also rejected Ms Rohatgi's bail plea but her lawyer is planning to file an appeal against that rejection. On Sunday Ms Rohatgi had been detained - from her residence in Ahmedabad in Gujarat - by a Rajasthan Police team in connection with a case relating to posting of allegedly objectionable content about the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media.

She has been booked under relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code, including that which deals with insulting with intent to provoke a breach of peace. Ms Rohatgi had, earlier this month, been served a notice that she had failed to answer, leading to a team of police officers being formed to bring her into custody.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, shortly before she was detained, she said: "I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia".

The actress has said she made the video - the allegedly objectionable content in question - when a discussion on 'triple talaq' was happening in parliament (in the Monsoon session) and she felt the Congress was not supporting the bill.

Also on Sunday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sounded a note of caution over Ms Rohatgi's arrest, stating that while her comments were "tasteless, false and typical Sanghi drivel", he supported her freedom of speech.

"There's little doubt that the comments of @Payal_Rohatgi were tasteless &false, typical Sanghi drivel circulated on @whatsapp. But to arrest her is unwise: upholding freedom of expression means allowing her to say stupid things w'out police getting involved. She shd be released," the Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Thiruvananthapuram said.

A case had earlier been registered by Rajasthan Youth Congress General Secretary Charmesh Sharma. In his complaint Mr Sharma alleged the content tarnished the image of the country and spread vulgarity and religious hatred, besides disgracing a woman's character.

The content had been posted to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on September 6 and again on September 21.

Earlier this month, Ms Rohatgi alleged on Twitter that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was being pressured by the Gandhi family into acting against her.

She claimed she had a "recording" of people referring to the pressure and sought an apology from interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.