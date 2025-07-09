Sangram Singh Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Payal Rohatgi: "We Have Been Together For 14 Years"

Wrestler and motivational speaker Sangram Singh and actress Payal Rohatgi got married in 2022. Recently, her resigning from the Sangram Singh Foundation fueled the ongoing speculations about their separation.

Sangram Singh has now broken his silence on the ongoing divorce buzz on their third wedding anniversary

He said, "There is no talk of divorce between us. We have been together for 14 years and will always be. I keep all my focus on doing good work. I do not pay attention to these talks of divorce, and I will also request her to not believe in such rumours."

Further addressing Payal's exit from the charitable foundation, Sangram Singh added, "This is Payal ji's decision and I respect it. Both of us have different approaches towards work. In such a situation, whatever Payal ji must have thought, she must have done it for the better. I wouldn't stop her. She is free to take her own decisions. There is no one wrong here. Every person is different."

In a viral throwback video from December 2024, Payal Rohatgi was also heard criticising Sangram Singh for mistreating her because she could not conceive.

She had said, “Tumhare ghar mein aurato ke sath aise baat ki jaati hai. Tum log padhe-likhe nahi ho theek hai, par aise baat ki jaati hai."

After Payal stepping down from her position, Sangram Singh's sister Sunita Kumari will be appointed as the new director of the organisation. She will be working closely with Sangram Singh.