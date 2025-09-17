Payal Rohatgi Shares Cryptic Note About "Betrayal" Amid Husband Sangram Singh's Rumoured Affair With Nikita Rawal

Everything doesn't look well in Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh's marriage. Amid reports of Sangram's affair with Nikita Rawal, Payal Rohatgi added fuel to the speculation with her constant cryptic posts.

What's Happening

On Wednesday, Payal shared a picture from her reception and captioned it, "Betrayal always comes dressed as loyalty until the mask falls."

Sharing another picture from her reception, Payal wrote, "Asked a rich man how he did it & he said 'I stopped trying to help everyone.'"

On her Instagram Stories, Payal also shared cryptic posts. One post read, "Choose what chooses you, honour what honours you and love what loves you back. Honour your worth."

In another post, she wrote, "Don't fear being misunderstood. Fear staying the same just to be accepted."

Background

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi's love story started on the reality show Survivors India in 2012. Sangram confessed his love to her on the show itself, after which they started dating each other and eventually moved in together. After dating for over a decade, they got married in 2022.

Rumours of Sangram Singh having an affair with Nikita Rawal started when they constantly liked each other's social media posts. Even the Internet noticed that Sangram dropped affectionate emojis on Nikita's posts.

Rumours of separation are not new in Sangram's marriage. Earlier, dismissing the rumours, Sangram said, "There is no talk of divorce between us. We have been together for 14 years and will always be. I keep all my focus on doing good work. I do not pay attention to these talks of divorce, and I will also request her to not believe in such rumours."

After reports of his affair with Nikita Rawal emerged, Sangram issued a statement publicly. He said, "Some time back, I was invited to her show, which had six episodes. I went there only once as a judge. She also made a reel. We have met just 3–4 times along with our teams in connection with her other show. She addresses me as ‘Sir,' and I respectfully call her ‘Ji.' Beyond that, I don't know her much.”

The wrestler further added, “I always speak to everyone with love and respect. But it is shocking how baseless rumors are published on big media platforms without any verification. At least ask me once if such news is true. Personally, I don't waste time on these things. My focus is on working for society and leaving behind a legacy. At present, I am fully engrossed in preparations for the MMA 2 match scheduled for December.”

Addressing his rumours of divorce one more time, he said, "There were even false reports about my divorce recently, which made me sad. It feels like I am repeatedly made a soft target. I would only request that such news should not be published without my confirmation. Please look at my work. Very soon, I will also be seen in a big film. My only aim is to contribute positively to the country. And I categorically deny any rumors of an affair with any actress."