Pawan Khera Gets Pre-Arrest Bail In Case Over Remarks On Himanta Sarma's Wife

The Telangana High Court on Friday granted one-week transit anticipatory bail to Congress leader and party spokesperson Pawan Khera in connection with an FIR registered by Assam Police over remarks made by him regarding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family.

Justice K Sujana held that the court could grant limited protection despite the FIR being registered in Assam, citing Supreme Court rulings on transit bail in inter-state cases. The judge noted that Khera had demonstrated a reasonable apprehension of arrest, particularly after search and seizure operations were carried out at his Delhi residence by Assam and Delhi police.

The case follows a press conference held on 4 April in which Khera alleged that the Assam Chief Minister's wife held passports from three countries. He also accused Sarma of involvement in illegal activities. A complaint was subsequently lodged with the Guwahati Crime Branch, leading to an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The court emphasised that the relief is temporary, intended to allow Khera to approach the competent court in Assam for regular anticipatory bail within seven days.

Several conditions have been imposed on Khera. He must furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties, cooperate with the investigation, and appear for questioning when required. He is also prohibited from threatening witnesses, tampering with evidence, or leaving the country without prior permission.

In the ruling, the judge directed Khera, "being a public figure", to exercise restraint and avoid further public statements on the matter that could prejudice the investigation. The court refrained from commenting on the merits of the case, stating that the competent court in Assam would independently decide on any plea for regular bail.