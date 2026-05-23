Refrain From Cow Slaughter: Assam Eid Committees Ahead Of Bakri Eid

Days ahead of Eid-Ul-Adha, several Eid committees in Assam have urged people to refrain from cow slaughter and maintain communal harmony during the celebrations.

The appeal from the committees in Assam, which has 35 per cent Muslim population, came following an appeal by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Dhubri Town Eidgah Committee urged residents to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha peacefully, lawfully and with social responsibility. Dhubri is Muslim majority district in Assam.

In its statement, the committee requested Muslim devotees to strictly adhere to the legal provisions laid down by the Assam government regarding animal sacrifice during Eid-ul-Adha, commonly known as Bakri Eid.

It stated that cow slaughter remains prohibited under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act and warned that violations could invite strict legal action, including imprisonment and financial penalties.

The committee also appealed to people to carry out sacrifices only in designated areas while maintaining hygiene and public decorum. It further urged citizens not to circulate photographs or videos of animal sacrifices on social media, stating that such content could hurt the sentiments of other communities and disturb communal harmony.

Describing Bakri Eid as a festival symbolising sacrifice, compassion and unity, the committee called upon all sections of society to uphold peace, brotherhood and mutual respect.

It also appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration and law enforcement agencies to ensure peaceful celebrations across the district.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Sarma said the Dhubri Town Eidgah Committee had appealed to people to avoid cow slaughter while respecting the sentiments of Hindus and following the law of the land.

"Following the call by various committees, the Dhubri Town Eidgah Committee has also urged people to refrain from cow slaughter to honour the sentiments of Hindus and follow the law of the land," Sarma posted.

"I call upon all Eid committees to come forward and make this Eid cow slaughter free," he added.

Similarly, the Hojai Town Eidgah Kabrastan Committee also issued an appeal urging Muslim residents to maintain communal harmony and religious sensitivity during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, particularly regarding animal sacrifice.

The committee highlighted the importance of complying with Assam government regulations concerning cow protection and stated that Islam does not make cow sacrifice compulsory.

"We have decided not to slaughter cows during Eid and have appealed to Muslim brothers not to slaughter cows during Eid. Sacrifice of any animal is not the objective of our religion; we should sacrifice inner jealousy during Eid. For our religious rituals, other religions should not be hurt," the president of the Dhubri Town Eidgah Committee said in a press statement.