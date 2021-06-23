Differently Abled Man Mauled To Death By Leopard In Uttarakhand

The leopard attacked a man in Uttarakhand's Pauri. (Representational)

A 38-year-old physically challenged man was mauled to death by a leopard in Uttarakhand's Pauri, officials said on Wednesday.

Dinesh Chandra was attacked by the leopard hiding behind the bushes just 50 metres away from his house on Tuesday morning and dragged him away.

Villagers found his half-eaten body some hours later, village head Surendra Dhaundiyal said.

Forest guards have been deployed in the village so that people do not feel unsafe, Garhwal forest official Mukesh Kumar said.

A compensation of Rs 50,000 has been provided to the victim's family, he said.

