Construction, Traffic, Forest Fires: What's Driving AQI Spike In Uttarakhand

The air quality in many cities of Uttarakhand, places often seen as a refuge by those looking to escape the poor to severe AQI in Delhi-NCR and surrounding regions, has seen a dip in the past week. The culprit: rapid and indiscriminate felling of trees, large-scale construction, and a continuous increase in the number of vehicles.

On Wednesday, Dehradun recorded an AQI of 267, while AQI quality also deteriorated in other cities like Kashipur and Rishikesh.

Here is a look at the possible causes: