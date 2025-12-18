NDTV Ground Report: Day 1 Of No Fuel Without Pollution Certificate In Delhi

"I forgot the pollution certificate at home." "I didn't know a pollution under control certificate was required to get petrol." People in Delhi came up with varied excuses after they were denied fuel under the new anti-pollution curbs that kicked in the national capital today. In its renewed fight against the toxic air, the Delhi government rolled out several measures including a ban on entry to non-BS-VI commercial and private vehicles registered outside of Delhi and a mandate of no petrol without updated pollution under control (PUC) certificate today. This was followed by resistance and confusion at several petrol pumps and borders.

"Don't Want Hooliganism At Our Pumps"

"No PUC, no certificate" mandate saw strict enforcement at petrol pumps where transport department officials were deployed, but those without government officials reported arguments.

Brij Bhushan Tiwari, the manager of the Mayur Vihar petrol pump, said they were questioned by customers.

"People said, 'Who are you to check our certificates?' Our workers are only tenth-grade pass; how can they ask for certificates," questioned Tiwari.

Ajay Bansal, President of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association, raised a similar question and suggested the installation of automatic number plate recognition cameras, which can identify vehicles without valid PUC certificates.

"We should have devices installed at our pumps that can detect if a vehicle's pollution levels are within limits. Our job is simply to dispense petrol and diesel. Traffic police officials should be present at the pumps to enforce this mandate," said Bansal, and expressed worry over customers going to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to buy fuel.

"Making Delhi pollution-free is a priority today, but we don't want hooliganism at our pumps because of this. We handle cash, there shouldn't be any security threats. We are cooperating with the government. The government should deploy manpower," he added.

Rs 20,000 Fine Or Turn Away From Border

Barricades were seen at Delhi-UP and Delhi-Gurugram borders as the police checked vehicles for BS-VI compliance. Violators face a Rs 20,000 challan or are forced to make a U-turn, said Deepak from Delhi Transport Department.

"We have forces deployed across checkpoints," added Deepak on drivers taking alternate routes to escape fines.

"We're stopping cars that appear old and don't have blue stickers indicating BS-VI compliance," said an official from UP Traffic Police.

"We have also been directed to fine 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles of BS-III emission standards (or lower)," he added.

What NDTV Witnessed On Ground

NDTV team visited the Ghazipur border at 8 am and did not find any traffic police officials at the spot. Vehicles were crossing unchecked. An hour later, when officers arrived, they did not find any violators.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Munim Singh, deployed at the Ghazipur border, said no such vehicle has been found yet. Most people are using the flyover, and CNG vehicles are exempt, he added.

A BS-IV diesel vehicle was sent back to Uttar Pradesh.

At the Delhi Gate petrol pump, NDTV found the notification on the rule prominently displayed across every fuel dispensing aisle. But no transport or enforcement officials were present at the moment. Petrol pump staff said officials had made only a brief appearance earlier in the day.

"Two DTC officials came in the morning, clicked some photos and left. After that, we don't know where they are," a pump employee told NDTV.

The petrol pump staff made it clear that their job is to dispense fuel, not enforce rules.

"We are just informing customers about the rule. We are not the enforcing authority. These are our customers, if we try to enforce it, there will be arguments or fights, and we don't want that," the employee said.

At the Delhi-Gurugram border, strict enforcement was visible amidst dense fog and biting cold. Teams of Haryana Police, Delhi Police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi were seen on high alert, checking vehicles using M-Parivahan mobile application.

Nearly 20 trucks carrying cement from Rajasthan were stopped at the border despite them being BS-VI compliant. Reason being, they were carrying construction materials.

Commuters Express Frustration

Trucks drivers, who have homes in Delhi, are stranded at the border in the bitter cold. One of the drivers said that his wife's delivery is scheduled for December 21, but due to the regulations, he is unable to reach his family.

Drivers have limited money, are surviving on one meal a day, and are worried about what the future holds.

Rakesh, a Faridabad resident who was stopped while driving his BS-III Hyundai Creta, accused the government of giving a press pass to state buses. "The central government is unable to control pollution, and we have to pay fines for it. I live in Faridabad and didn't know about this rule. Traffic police are randomly checking cars-we pay road tax, but what about government buses? Their emissions aren't being checked," he said.

Why A Crackdown On Vehicles

Vehicular emissions contribute around 20 per cent to Delhi's toxic air, according to data from the Ministry of Earth Sciences, with 93 per cent of Delhi-NCR's 2.88 crore vehicles being light motor vehicles and two-wheelers. Around 37 per cent are BS-Ill or older, emitting up to 31 times more particulate matter and 16 times more nitrogen dioxide.

Former Transport Commissioner Anil Chhikara told NDTV: "Practical tailpipe emission enforcement and a dedicated pollution task force are urgently needed."

(With inputs from Ishika Verma, Shreya Ghosh, Ravish Ranjan Shukla, Ashwine Kumar Singh and Jaya Kaushik.)