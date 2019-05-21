Patriot Does Not Only Mean Saying 'Jai Hind': Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu said patriotism means all Indians should support each other despite any differences

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday cautioned against undermining constitutional bodies, saying issues should be sorted out through internal mechanisms.

The vice-president, who was addressing management graduates at a convocation in Chennai, emphasised that patriotism does not mean only saying "Vande Mataram" or "Jai Hind" and said it also meant supporting each other.

"Institution can be anything - a university, the judiciary, CVC, CAG, the Election Commission, parliament and state legislatures. We should not undermine our institutions," he said.

If there is something wrong, there should be a mechanism internally and it should be discussed at appropriate forums rather than trying to undermine them outwardly - from the outside," he said.

Everyone should understand this in the present context, he added.

In an apparent reference to controversies over nationalism, Mr Naidu said, "A big discussion is going on now on patriotism. Patriotism does not mean only saying 'Vande Mataram' or 'Jai Hind' or bowing before a portrait of Bharat Mata."

"...If something happens in Kanyakumari, Kashmir should react. Kerala should react if something happens in Kerala... That is called nationalism and patriotism," he said.

"Nationalism means remembering and supporting every Indian, irrespective of caste, creed, sex, religion and region. Taking care of all citizens... is desh bhakti. No one should misinterpret this," Mr Naidu said.

He said the atmosphere on university campuses should not be vitiated by extraneous issues and added that he was happy that barring a few, most of the 900 universities were free from any disturbance.

"If you want to eat some food, eat; but do not make it a festival kind of thing that hurts the sentiments of people. In some places there are also kissing festivals, if two want to do it, go to a private place and do whatever you want. Why should there be a festival again?" Mr Naidu said.

Observing that management was not confined to the corporate sector alone, Venkaiah Naidu said the scope of management studies should cover the rural economy, agriculture and allied industry and provide solutions to make these sectors viable and vibrant.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019