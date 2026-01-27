Girl Accidentally Drops Tricolour, Auto Driver's Respectful Gesture Wins Hearts

A simple moment during a daily commute turned into a touching reminder of respect and patriotism on the 77th Republic Day. A video shared online showed how a thoughtful act by an auto driver and the innocent happiness of a little girl created one of the most heartwarming moments on social media.

This clip was shared by Ananya Singh on X. In the video, a little girl is seen leaning out of a car window and enthusiastically waving a small Indian flag. As the car moves forward, the flag slips from her hand and falls onto the road.

The following incident won everyone's heart. The auto driver traveling with Ananya Singh immediately stopped the vehicle, got out, picked up the flag that had fallen on the road, carefully cleaned it, and lovingly handed it to the girl. The girl then smiled and started waving the tricolor again, and the driver also shared the same warm smile.

Sharing this experience, Ananya Singh described it as a very sweet and proud moment for her with her Rapido driver. She said that as soon as the tricolor fell from the girl, the driver got out, cleaned it, and returned it with love, leaving both of them beaming with joy.

Watch Video Here:

saw a very cute proud moment with my Rapido driver today.



a very cute girl waving the tricolour dropped it when my captain got out, cleaned it and returned with so much love❤️ the smile both had 🥹🫡 pic.twitter.com/QU52M4r8d1 — Ananya Singh (@emo_ananya) January 26, 2026

Social Media Reaction

This video, which surfaced around Republic Day, struck a chord with people, particularly emotionally. It's a time when the country remembers its shared values. Many felt that the scene, showcasing respect for the national flag and a child's affection, demonstrated true patriotism, a sentiment more powerful than any speech.

One user commented, "It's really very cutee."

Another user noted, "Nice respect for our national flag."

"That's exactly how we need to respect our national flag," added a third user.