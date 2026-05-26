Passenger Alleges Railway Employee Pulled Emergency Chain Over Reserved Seat Argument, Railways Reacts

A dispute over a reserved train seat on a Mumbai-Amritsar route has gone viral after a passenger alleged that a man claiming to be a railway employee pulled the emergency chain when he was denied the seat. The incident, shared on X by a user named Sagar, triggered widespread discussion online about misuse of authority and passenger rights on Indian trains.

According to the post, the confrontation began when the railway staff member allegedly attempted to occupy a seat reserved for another passenger. When the passenger refused to vacate it, the man reportedly claimed that he worked for the Railways and insisted he had the right to sit there.

The situation escalated further when the employee allegedly pulled the emergency alarm chain, causing the train to stop temporarily. Sagar claimed the man then declared that the train would not move until he was allowed to sit on the seat.

"When the actual seat owner refused to give up the seat, the staff member reportedly said, “This is my train… I work for the Railways. How can you stop me from sitting here?” After the argument escalated, he allegedly pulled the emergency chain and declared, “The train will not move until you allow me to sit," the user recounted.

According to the post, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel later arrived at the coach after the train stopped. However, Sagar alleged that instead of taking action over the chain-pulling incident, the matter was resolved informally after the man identified himself as a railway employee. The train then resumed its journey.

The post further claimed that the staff member eventually occupied the same reserved seat and later taunted the passenger while officials present did not intervene. Images of the alleged railway employee were also shared online along with the account of the incident.

"According to railway rules, unnecessary chain pulling can lead to penalties and strict action. That's why many people online are now questioning whether power and position should be used like this against ordinary passengers," the post added.

The post quickly gained attention on social media, with many users questioning whether railway staff should be allowed to misuse their position in such situations. Several people called for stricter enforcement of railway rules and stronger action against unauthorised chain pulling.

One user wrote, "Rules should be equal for everyone. Misusing authority and stopping a train over a seat issue is completely unacceptable." Another commented, "Railway employees should behave well. This is unbecoming of them. Everyone deserves equal respect."

Responding publicly to the viral post, Railway Seva asked the passenger to share journey details, including the PNR number, date of travel, and contact information, and advised filing a complaint through the Rail Madad portal for further action.

The incident has once again sparked debate around accountability, passenger safety, and the misuse of authority during train travel in India. Under Section 141 of the Railways Act, 1989, pulling the emergency chain without a genuine reason such as a medical or safety emergency is considered a punishable offence. The law allows for imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both.