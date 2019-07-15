Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Effects Of Chandra Grahan, How To Watch It

Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Australia, Africa, South America, most of Europe, and Asia.

Partial lunar eclipse or ardh chandra grahan will grace the skies on July 16-17, Wednesday and much of the world will be able to watch this celestial phenomenon. It will be visible in Australia, Africa, South America, most of Europe, and Asia. In India, the Partial Eclipse will begin at 1:31 a.m and the maximum eclipse will occur at 3 a.m. The partial lunar eclipse will end at 04:29 a.m. The total duration of the eclipse is 5 hours, 34 minutes. The duration of the partial eclipse is 2 hours, 58 minutes.

Norway-based site Time and Date, which tracks global time zones, will live stream the upcoming partial lunar solar eclipse. You can watch the partial lunar eclipse live streaming here.

How to watch partial lunar eclipse 2019 or Ardh Chandra Grahan:

Lunar eclipses are some of the most easy-to-watch astronomical events. During the last solar eclipse, it was advised to wear protective eye wear so as to protect people's eyes from the bright sunlight. But generally during a lunar eclipse, the moon is not as strong so it's safe to look at it without any protective glass.

Lunar eclipses occur on a full Moon night when the Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned in a straight line or almost straight line in space. Anyone on the night-side of the Earth at the time of the eclipse can see it.

Rural areas with little or no artificial lights and pollution, however, have the clearest skies and the best viewing conditions for a lunar eclipse. Urban areas on the other hand, can provide interesting backdrops if you intend to photograph the eclipse.

Use binoculars if you are interested in seeing the Moon's features during the eclipse. Binoculars are handy to have. With binoculars, you can easily see changes in the Moon's color as the Earth's shadow moves over it.

A partial lunar eclipse (ardh chandra grahan) occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, but the three celestial bodies do not form a straight line in the space. When this happens, a small part of the Moon's surface is covered by the darkest, central part of the Earth's shadow, called the umbra. During this partial lunar eclipse, the Earth's shadow covers only parts of the Moon. The next total lunar eclipse will be visible on May 26, 2021.

