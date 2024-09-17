When Is Lunar Eclipse 2024? Know When And Where Will It Be Visible

Chandra Grahan 2024: This celestial event will be visible in 5 continents across the globe

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Stargazers are in for a treat as the lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan is scheduled for September 18, 2024. This marks the second lunar eclipse of this year. This celestial marvel will be visible in many parts of the world, but Indian viewers will miss out on this partial lunar eclipse as the Moon will be below the horizon.

The partial lunar eclipse will unfold on September 18, following Indian Standard Time (IST). Key timings for the eclipse phases are as follows:

Chandra Grahan timings:

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 06:11 AM

Partial Eclipse Begins: 07:42 AM

Maximum Eclipse: 08:14 AM

Partial Eclipse Ends: 08:45 AM

Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 10:17 AM

What happens when Chandra Grahan takes place?

The eclipse occurs when the Moon is slightly closer to Earth, which happens because the Moon's orbit is slightly elliptical, or oval-shaped. According to NASA, a partial lunar eclipse is an imperfect alignment of the Sun, Earth and Moon resulting in the Moon passing through only part of Earth's umbra. The shadow grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the Moon.

Where will it be visible?

This astronomical spectacle will be visible in 5 continents across the globe, including Europe, Africa, North and South America, and parts of Asia. However, it will not be visible in India.

Stargazers can also watch the event unfold in real-time as many major space and astronomy agencies including NASA, and European Space Agency (ESA) will livestream the entire lunar eclipse.