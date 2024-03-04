Lunar Eclipse To Coincide With Holi 2024, All You Need To Know

Lunar Eclipse: The night sky will darken for a short time as the moon passes through the shadow

This year's first lunar eclipse, a stunning astronomical event where the moon dips into Earth's shadow, coincides with Holi, one of India's biggest festivals. The night sky will darken for a short time as the moon passes through the shadow, but it falls on the same day as the vibrant celebration of Holi, the festival of colours, on 25 March.

The lunar eclipse expected to occur on 25 March will be a Penumbral lunar eclipse.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the penumbra, or lighter part, of Earth's shadow, and sunlight falling on the Moon appears to be partially cut off. The moon remains visible, but with less-than-usual brightness, which means skywatchers will be able to see it.

When and where to watch?

While a lunar eclipse is predicted to occur on March 25th, with the initial phase commencing at 10:23 AM and concluding at 3:02 PM, astronomical calculations indicate it will not be visible from India. Consequently, the traditional observance of the "sutak period," during which specific activities are restricted, will not be relevant in India during this celestial event.

The lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, the United States, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands and France.

Will it affect the Holi celebrations?

Due to the lunar eclipse coinciding with the Holi celebrations, there's concern about whether the sutak period will impact the rituals. Fortunately, this won't be the case. Given that the eclipse won't be visible in India, there's no requirement to observe the sutak period. Holi rituals and puja can proceed during the auspicious muhurta without hindrance.



