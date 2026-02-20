"Part Of The Prestige": AI Summit Attendee Whose Dinner Post Went Viral

As the AI Impact Summit 2026 drew to a close in the national capital, the event left behind not just sweeping policy conversations and ambitious declarations, but also an unexpectedly viral moment that captured the internet's imagination. At the centre of it was Sara Hooker, computer scientist and CEO of US-based AI firm Adaption Labs, whose late-night room service order after missing a high-profile gala dinner became a talking point across India.

Hooker, who was in Delhi to attend the summit and participate in high-level discussions, shared on X that she had been invited to the gala dinner hosted alongside the Prime Minister. However, a brief return to her hotel to change into formal attire turned into a misadventure familiar to many Delhi residents: gridlocked traffic. By the time she made it back, the gala was over, leaving her with just one option at 11 pm, room service. Her tweet about ordering a "home-style chicken curry" and potato curry quickly went viral, sparking amused reactions about Delhi traffic and Indian food culture.

Speaking to NDTV Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul on the sidelines of the summit, Hooker took the viral moment in stride, calling it part of the "essence of Delhi". "Traffic had other plans for me that day," she said, adding that the sheer scale of the summit, which saw more than 300,000 attendees, was a testament to its success. "Delhi feels like it is shut down for the summit, but that's also part of the prestige of everyone being here."

I just want to clarify here since this had a bigger reaction than expected.



The organizers shared ahead of time to be careful leaving the venue and trying to get back. They said after 6 there would be travel restrictions and roads shut down.



So no fault of the organizers, my… https://t.co/LYLvaR9CSm — Sara Hooker (@sarahookr) February 19, 2026

Beyond the humour, Hooker's reflections underscored the significance of the AI Impact Summit itself. A veteran of global AI safety discussions, she noted that this summit marked a shift in focus. "At earlier summits, the conversation was about existential risk and AI as a threat," she said. "Here, what stood out was how AI can make an impact in everyday people's lives, multilingual coverage, real-world safety issues, and practical deployment."

Hooker, whose career has spanned frontier AI research at leading labs, emphasised the importance of building models that adapt in real time to different cultures, languages and patterns of harm. "Harm is adversarial, as soon as you identify one pattern, it changes," she said, arguing that flexibility and adaptability are now central challenges for AI developers.

On regulation and governance, she struck a cautious note. While summits are valuable for bringing together policymakers, researchers and industry leaders, Hooker said the real test lies in what follows. "I respect what happens six months after a summit more than what is announced during it," she said. "That's when you see what actually sticks."

Addressing concerns around global misuse of AI, including fears of surveillance and disinformation, Hooker said the issue goes far beyond any one country. With AI research expanding from a niche community to a field impacting millions, she stressed the responsibility on scientists to inform governments about both benefits and risks, and highlighted the growing relevance of "sovereign AI" as a counterbalance.

Hooker also spoke warmly about India-US collaboration in emerging technologies, noting that global talent is the backbone of innovation. Calling Adaption Labs "global-first from day one", she said partnerships between India and the US could unlock far greater potential in AI research and deployment.

As she prepared to fly back home, Hooker said she would take away more than memories of curry and congestion. "The excitement, the density of talent, and the ambition to invest in infrastructure really stood out," she said. And with a smile, she added one final lesson from her trip: never underestimate Delhi traffic again.