Parliament Winter Session Highlights: 'Our Constitution's Fabric Professes Equality.': Amit Shah

Parliament Winter Session Highlights: Home Minister Amit Shah replied to the Constitution Debate.

Parliament Winter Session Highlights: The fourth and final week of the Parliament Winter Session begins. The Rajya Sabha is having a two-day Constitution debate amid a no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The debate, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of India's Constitution, is led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A similar two-day Constitution debate happened in Lok Sabha on Friday and Saturday. In Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi gave her debut speech, comparing the Constitution to a protective shield. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited Veer Savarkar's criticism of the Constitution. "The worst thing about the Constitution of India is that there is nothing Indian about it," he said, quoting Savarkar.

In return, Prime Minister Narendra Modi trained guns at the Nehru-Gandhi family of the Congress, saying they left no stone unturned to strike blows to the Constitution.

Dec 17, 2024 20:09 (IST) Rajya Sabha chairman has adjourned the house till tomorrow.

Dec 17, 2024 20:07 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha live: "They are objecting to one nation, one election. If they oppose it, they should at least mention why. I have heard the person who speaks about Mohabbat ki dukaan, I want to tell him that Mohabbat can't be sold in shops."

Dec 17, 2024 20:07 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha live: "When a chaiwala, a poor man became the prime minister in 2014, he threw away the politics of appeasement."

Dec 17, 2024 19:58 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha live: "Article 14, 21 says that everyone is equal and that everyone should get the basic facilities. For years, there was only the slogan of garibi hatao but PM Modi ensured electricity, water, ayushman bharat cards etc etc for poor."

Dec 17, 2024 19:51 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha live: "They said that blood would flow if article 370 was scrapped. Not even a pebble was thrown."

Dec 17, 2024 19:49 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha live: "The BJP govt brought in UCC in Uttarakhand. After discussions on it and expert suggestions on it, we will bring the bill for every state."

Dec 17, 2024 19:43 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha live: "Our constitution's fabric professes equality. Why wasn't UCC come into effect? It didn't come into effect because the first PM brought in Muslim personal law."

"There can't be a bigger deception than this," he said.

Dec 17, 2024 19:32 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha live: "They didn't do anything except for doing PR for their family. We expanded the Nehru museum to include all the PMs. We chaired G20. We got the Ram Mandir constructed."

Dec 17, 2024 19:28 (IST) Bharat-India debate

Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha live: "Europeans imposed their vocabulary on us. Once it was said to Nehru that our country's name should be Bharat. He said that we don't have to look back, we need to look towards the future."

"They even have named their alliance INDIA," he said.

Dec 17, 2024 19:25 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha live: "I was young then I didn't have to go to jail. I used to hear geetmala, it was stopped suddenly. My neighbour told me that Indira Gandhi had a tiff with Kishore Kumar and it was stopped because the geetmala had his voice."

Dec 17, 2024 19:23 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha live: I saw a unique sight in these elections. Someone by waving the constitution and lying to people tried to deceive people. Nothing happened in Lok Sabha, even in Maharashtra it didn't work. When one journalist opened the constitution book distribution, there were only blank pages."

"Those who walk around with fake constitutions were defeated," he added.

Dec 17, 2024 19:22 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha live: The 'family' treated the Constitution as its property. Innocent people were jailed during the Emergency. No political party was spared. They censored the media. Why was it imposed, was the country under attack? Nothing like that happened, the Allahabad HC declared her incapable as a member of parliament."

Dec 17, 2024 19:17 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha live: "Years after independence, the time of budget presentation (check) was decided based on England's Queen's watch."

Dec 17, 2024 19:13 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha live: "We brought in 3 criminal justice laws. Narendra Modi Indianised the criminal justice system by bringing in these laws"

Dec 17, 2024 19:09 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha Live: "PM brought the amendment (101) over GST, it was done for the benefit of the people. We brought GST and even compensated the states. We brought in amendments to facilitate the progress of the country. Another amendment was made to give constitutional status to the backward caste. We had to do it because you didn't do it. Poor children got 10 per cent quota"

Dec 17, 2024 19:07 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha Live: "Another amendment was there was no need for a quorum in RS and LS. President's rule was increased. These amendments are a reality. They were done to avoid cases and probes and curtail the rights of the people."

Dec 17, 2024 19:02 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha Live: "I want to ask the communist - who are you sitting with? Do you ever introspect? Our PM says he is pradhan sevak, others used to say that they are the rulers and their rule can't be questioned."

Dec 17, 2024 19:00 (IST) Home Minister Amit Shah mentions Article 19A..."Why was it added to curtail the freedom of expression" (uproar in the house). "Opposition can only object to my statement if I am wrong. Another amendment was brought by Indira Gandhi which gave Parliament the power to curtail the fundamental rights of the citizens," Mr Shah said.

Dec 17, 2024 18:55 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha Live: Dr Ambedkar had said, "However good a constitution is, it can be bad if the people who are entrusted with its responsibility don't have a good intent..." Mr Shah said.

"The country, society and laws should change with changing times and our constitution acknowledges that. There are some who at the age of 54 call themselves young and say they will change the constitution. I want to tell him, that the constitution has the provision to make changes to it. During its rule, Congress changed the constitution 77 times. But why were these changes made? was it for the benefit of people or for themselves? The answer to this question shows their character," he said.

Dec 17, 2024 18:50 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha Live: "One member mentioned that the level of discussion in the parliament has sunk as we are discussing pictures. I say if we can't appreciate the message, these pictures denote our journey. Those who see everything through a western lens, can't see the Indianness of it."

Dec 17, 2024 18:47 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha Live: "Where we stand today, it seems the prediction of Swami Vivekanand has come true. Our constitution and the process of its creation have been unique. Ours must be the only constitution whose draft was provided to the citizens to read. We are proud of the Constitution and I bow to the Constitution."

Dec 17, 2024 18:43 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha Live: "I want to thank Sardar Sahab as because of him, the country is standing one. Those who used to say that democracy will not work in this country, our democracy's roots have reached 'paatal'.Those who said we can't be atmanirbhar, our constitution, our people responded to them."

Dec 17, 2024 18:41 (IST) Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha Live: "Our country has progressed because of the constitution, when we set aside the basic tenants of the constitution and tamper with them, there are dangers to that."

Dec 17, 2024 18:40 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Home Minister Amit Shah is replying to the debate on Constitution in Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday afternoon held a division vote to introduce two Constitutional Amendment bills that will permit simultaneous federal and state elections, part of the ruling BJP's flagship 'one nation, one election' push.

Dec 16, 2024 14:04 (IST) "BJP Against Reservation, Caste Census": Mallikarjun Kharge

#WATCH | Constitution Debate | Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...BJP is against reservation and that is why they are against caste census. Modi ji does not know much about the country's freedom movement..."

Dec 16, 2024 13:41 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: "Constitution Gave Voting Rights To Women", Says Mallikarjun Kharge

#WATCH | Constitution Debate | Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...When many powerful countries did not have universal adult franchise, women did not have the right to vote, at that time India gave universal adult franchise, voting rights to women were given. It was...

Dec 16, 2024 13:04 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge read out a poem 'Mat Katal Karo Awaazo Ka' (Don't kill the voices) by Pakistani Poet Ahmad Faraz.

Dec 16, 2024 12:51 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

Congress party is "anti-women" as they did not pass women reservation bill to save its then government, said Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.

Dec 16, 2024 12:20 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Nirmala Sitharaman Demands A Written Apology From Jairam Ramesh

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanded a written apology from the Congress MP Jairam Ramesh for accusing her of "lying" which she said, she "never" does. "Accusing me of lying runs in the Congress blood," she said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanded a written apology from the Congress MP Jairam Ramesh for accusing her of "lying" which she said, she "never" does. "Accusing me of lying runs in the Congress blood," she said.

In the Rajya Sabha, Ms Sitharaman said that Congress-ruled Maharashtra opposed provisions of GST. "They couldn't bring the GST amendment and when we bring it, this is how they would like to shout about it."

Dec 16, 2024 11:54 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Congress

Addressing the Constitutional debate in the Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed Congress for making various amendments to the Constitution. Here are the key things she said against Congress: Congress' process to alter preamble invalid.

Amendments were not about strengthening democracy but protecting those in power. The process is used for strengthening the family.

Dec 16, 2024 11:42 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Nirmala Sitharaman On Constitutional Amendments

In Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Indian Constitution has stood the test of time.





In Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Indian Constitution has stood the test of time.

#WATCH | Constitution Debate | In Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "...Post Second World War, over 50 countries had become independent and had their Constitution written. But many have changed their Constitutions, not just amended them but literally changed the entire feature of their Constitution. But our Constitution has stood the test of time, of course, yielded itself to very many amendments..."

Dec 16, 2024 11:36 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

Within one year of the adoption of the Constitution, the first constitutional was brought in by the Congress to "curb the freedom of speech", said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Dec 16, 2024 11:31 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

In the last 7 decades, the Constitution has faced many amendments. Union Finance Minister laid down four elements to test any amendment. This includes: Has the social intent behind any amendment been genuine and therefore, the outcome has been genuine

If the economic intent and outcome of any amendment has helped the society at large

Process adopted for the amendment

Constitutional spirit behind an amendment

Dec 16, 2024 11:29 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Nirmala Sitharaman On 75 Years Of Constitution Of India

Citing BR Ambedkar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "However good a Constitution may be, it is sure to turn out bad because those who are called to work it happen to be a bad lot. However bad a Constitution may be, it may turn out to be good if those who are called to work it happen to be a good lot."

Dec 16, 2024 11:14 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: 6 Newly Elected Rajya Sabha MPs Take Oath

Six newly elected Members of Parliament took oath in the Rajya Sabha. Here is the full list: Sana Sathish Babu, TDP, Andhra Pradesh

Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha, TDP, Andhra Pradesh

Ryaga Krishnaiah, BJP, Andhra Pradesh

Rekha Sharma, BJP, Haryana

Sujeet Kumar, BJP, Odisha

Dec 16, 2024 10:40 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, to discuss the detention of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities.





Dec 16, 2024 10:35 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: "Constitution Is In Danger," Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the current government is working against the Constitution. "The role being played by the judiciary, Parliament and the Election Commission of India, Raj Bhavan, which should be the guardians of the Constitution, and the ruling government is not in the interest of the nation," he said.

Mr Raut accused the ruling government of controlling judiciary and the Election Commission. "The Constitution is in danger," he said.



Dec 16, 2024 10:28 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update

"The way constitutional posts are being misused, the way constitutional institutions are being misused, the way the Dalits, backwards are being oppressed, they are not getting their rights given by the Constitution," said Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on the scheduled Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha. "All these issues will be there, every issue will be discussed..." he added.



Dec 16, 2024 10:20 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: AAP's Sanjay Singh Demands Discussion On Law And Order Situation In Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, demanding discussion on law and order situation in Delhi

Dec 16, 2024 10:16 (IST) Recap: Constitution Debate In Lok Sabha

A two-day Constitution debate was held in Lok Sabha on Friday and Saturday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the debate focusing on the historical significance of the Constitution and its role in shaping the nation's governance and global standing.

On Day 1 of the debate , Priyanka Gandhi made her maiden speech in the lower House and touched upon a range of issues including the need for caste census, use of federal agencies to "censor people", and the role of Constitution in protecting people.

On Day 2 of the debate , Rahul Gandhi cited Veer Savarkar's criticism of the Constitution who has clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about the Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke for over 110 minutes and launched a huge attack on the Congress party. He also laid 11 resolutions A two-day Constitution debate was held in Lok Sabha on Friday and Saturday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the debate focusing on the historical significance of the Constitution and its role in shaping the nation's governance and global standing.