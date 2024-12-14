Parliament Winter Session Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday trained guns at the Nehru-Gandhi family of the Congress, saying they left no stone unturned to strike blows to the Constitution.
"This family challenged the Constitution at every level," he said, as he responded to a two-day debate in Lok Sabha on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.
Mr Modi hailed India's journey since the adoption of the Constitution in 1949 as "extraordinary", asserting that the country's ancient democratic roots have long been an inspiration for the world.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi addressed the House, during which he cited BJP icon V D Savarkar's criticism of the Constitution. Savarkar has clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about the Constitution and that the book that India is run by should be superseded by the Manusmriti, Mr Gandhi said. "When you (BJP) speak of protecting the Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar," the Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli said.
Here are the highlights of Parliament Winter Session:
PM Modi Concludes Speech In Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his speech and the House has been adjourned till Monday.
PM Modi Proposes 11 Resolutions Before Parliament
The Prime Minister proposed 11 resolutions before Parliament, including development for all and zero tolerance for corruption. He also proposed a resolution to ensure reservation is not snatched from its existing beneficiaries.
"Will Ensure Benefits Reach Everyone": PM Modi
"Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is not just a slogan, but an article of faith for us; will ensure benefits reach everyone," PM Narendra Modi said in Parliament.
"We Also Amended Constitution, But...": PM Modi In Parliament
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Narendra Modi said: "We also amended Constitution, but we did for country's unity, and empowering women and OBCs. We own up our Constitutional amendments, they have not been done to further our grip on power."
VIDEO | "Yes, even we (BJP-led NDA government) have made amendments to the Constitution, but that was only to strengthen the women. The old Parliament is testimony to the fact that when the country was moving forward to provide reservation to women, one of their (Congress')… pic.twitter.com/hvGMKfhGTV— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 14, 2024
PM Modi Continues To Attack Congress In Parliament
"Those who do not accept their own party's constitution, how can they respect India's Constitution?" PM Modi said, as he continued to attack the Congress.
"Ambedkar Opposed Religious Personal Laws, Backed UCC": PM Modi
Speaking on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), PM Modi said: "The Constituent Assembly discussed it in depth and they decided that whenever the elected government comes, they will decide on its implementation. BR Ambedkar opposed religious personal laws and backed UCC. KM Munshi said UCC is important for India's unity. Even the Supreme Court has said that UCC should be brought in the country."
"Nehru To Gandhi, All Opposed Reservation": PM Modi
"From (Jawaharlal) Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, they have all opposed reservation. They have made speeches against reservation. BR Ambedkar brought reservations for the upliftment of the marginalised but Congress opposed it. They hid the Mandal Commission report for decades and when the Congress left, then only it was implemented. The Congress supported reservation on the basis of religion, despite opposition from the constituent assembly," PM Modi said.
"Expected A Good Debate On Constitution But..."
"I expected a good debate on the Constitution, but some decided to grieve their losses," PM Narendra Modi said in a swipe at the Opposition.
PM Modi Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi
"They placed an unelected person on top of (former) prime minister Manmohan Singh using the National Advisory Council. To take one more generation forward, the new generation tore an ordinance in front of the media, which was cleared by the PM Manmohan Singh-led cabinet. An arrogant person tore the cabinet decision in front of the media and was forced to overturn the decision. I'm just telling you what happened to the Constitution," PM Modi said. He was referring to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who, in 2013, tore an ordinance, brought in by the UPA government, to shield convicted lawmakers from immediate disqualification from the House.
PM Modi Continues To Attack Congress
"(Former prime minister) Rajiv Gandhi overturned the Shah Bano case decision. He disrespected the Supreme Court. It was started by Nehru, Indira took it forward and Rajiv Gandhi was doing the same. The next generation is doing the same thing," PM Modi said.
"Indira Gandhi Clipped Wings Of Courts Through Constitutional Amendments": PM Modi
"The seeds sown by first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in changing the Constitution was followed up by Indira Gandhi, who even overturned a Supreme Court decision. Indira Gandhi clipped the wings of courts through Constitutional amendments to capture judiciary. Having tasted blood, Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency by misusing the Constitution," PM Narendra Modi said.
"Nehru Wrote To Chief Ministers...": PM Modi's Reply On Constitution Debate
"Former prime minister Jawaharlal) Nehru wrote to chief ministers that if Constitution comes in the way, it should be changed," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Lok Sabha.
"Only One Family Ruled The Country And Then Everyone Knows What Happened": PM Modi
PM Modi told the Lok Sabha: "There were ups and down, there were challenges but I want to appreciate the people of India that they stood with the Constitution. I want to state some facts. The Congress has harmed the Constitution. For 55 years, only one family ruled the country and every citizen should know what happened to the country."
He continued: "From 1947 to 1952, there was no elected government in India. It was a selected government and no election took place for seven years. In 1951, when there was no elected government, they came with an ordinance that attacked the fundamental rights of the people and amended the Constitution, and this was a disregard to the makers of the Constitution."
Rahul Gandhi Arrives As PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha
Congress MP and Leader Of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has also arrived in the House.
"Constitution Allowed Me To Become A Chief Minister": PM Narendra Modi In Parliament
Continuing his address in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "The Constitution allowed me to become a Chief Minister. It was the spirit of the Constitution that allowed people like me to reach here. We didn't have (political) background, how could we have reached here, it was a Constitution that allowed us."
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi Stresses On 'One Nation, One Tax'
"If you will see our policies in the last 10 years, Article 370 hindered India's unity and it was our priority to remove it. Unity was our priority. If we have to move forward and if we want FDI, then we have to provide a conducive environment. GST provided economic unity and even the previous government contributed to it. 'One nation, one tax' is our goal," PM Modi said.
"Congress Cannot Wipe This Sin Off Their Head": Narendra Modi On Emergency
"We are completing 75 years of the Constitution. If we look back, when India's Constitution completed 25 years, it was snatched using Emergency and India was turned into a prison and the rights of citizens were snatched. The Congress cannot wipe this sin off their head. Whenever a discussion on the Constitution will take place, we will always talk about the Constitution," PM Modi said.
"Some Spewed Poison...": PM's Reply On Constitution Debate
"It's sad that after Independence, the core values of unity were attacked. Those who grew up with the mindset of slavery, they found contradiction in diversity and were spewing venom to attack India's unity," PM Narendra Modi told Parliament.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Role Of Women In Making Constitution
Continuing his speech, PM Narendra Modi said: "Women power made great contributions to the making of Constitution. Women are at the centre of every initiative of government, their representation in Parliament and council of ministers are increasing. Several nations gave voting rights to women quite late, but in India, the Constitution gave this right to women at the outset."
"India's Democracy Has Been Inspirational For The World": PM Narendra Modi
"I want to bow to the makers of the Constitution... India's democracy has been inspirational for the world, that's why we are the mother of democracy," PM Modi said.
Parliament Winter Session Update: Time To Celebrate 75 Years Of Constitution, Says PM Narendra Modi
Speaking in the Lower House, PM Narendra Modi said: "It is time to celebrate 75 years of Constitution, I am glad Parliament is also part of it."
PM Narendra Modi Addresses The Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started speaking in the Lok Sabha, as he joins the debate on the Constitution.
PM Shri @narendramodi's address during special discussion on 75th anniversary of adoption of Constitution in Lok Sabha.#संविधान_रक्षक_मोदी https://t.co/JzEARk986K— BJP (@BJP4India) December 14, 2024
Ram, Not Aurangzeb Part Of India's Heritage: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad
Former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress on Saturday, saying its leader Rahul Gandhi needs to change his tutor as he is unaware of facts, as he slammed the opposition party over Emergency. Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution's adoption, Prasad said the framers of the Constitution knew that the Indian heritage is secular in nature as mentioned in the "Rigveda".
Mr Prasad said the original Constitution had pictures of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and Mughal emperor Akbar, but not of Babar and Aurangzeb. He said in a hypothetical situation, if the Constitution was framed today, the opposition would have protested the insertion of such pictures in it.
Indira Gandhi Had Funded Savarkar's Trust: Nishikant Dubey
Amidst the chaos in the Lower House, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that "Indira Gandhi had even funded Savarkar's trust. The Congress should stop spreading lies. Rahul Gandhi can never be Savarkar."
Later, Rahul Gandhi said, "I had asked Indira Gandhi ji about her views on Savarkar, and she said, 'Savarkar apologised to the British... Gandhi ji went to jail, Nehru ji went to jail, but Savarkar ji sought forgiveness'".
Shrikant Shinde Refers To Indira Gandhi's Letter To Savarkar, Sparks Heated Exchanges
The Lok Sabha turned into a battleground when Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde invoked a letter written by former prime minister Indira Gandhi praising V D Savarkar, sparking a fiery debate involving the treasury bench and Congress members. Referring to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's critical comments earlier on Savarkar, Shinde questioned the Congress' repeated criticism of the freedom fighter.
Shinde read out from Indira Gandhi's letter, stating, "Veer Savarkar's daring defiance of the British Government has its own importance in the annals of our freedom movement. I wish success to the plans to celebrate the birth centenary of this remarkable son of India." Shinde then posed a pointed question to Rahul Gandhi, "Was your grandmother, Indira Gandhi, also against the Constitution in praising Savarkar? We take pride in Savarkar ji and his contribution to the nation."
Attackers Of Constitution Posing As Champions Of Constitution: BJP's Tejasvi Surya
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slammed the Congress in the Lok Sabha, saying the "attackers" of the Constitution are posing as "champions" of the Constitution in a "hypocritical drama" that is going on for decades in the country. "For a very long time, a big hypocritical drama has been conducted in this country, where those who are the attackers of the Constitution have posed themselves as champions of the Constitution. This hypocrisy must be exposed. For a very long time, this hypocrisy has continued," he said.
Asaduddin Owaisi Speaks On The Waqf (Amendment) Bill
In the Lok Sabha, AIMIM lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi spoke on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, saying: "Read Article 26, it gives religious denominations the right to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes. The Prime Minister says that Waqf has nothing to do with the Constitution. Who is teaching the Prime Minister? Make him read Article 26. The goal is to snatch away Waqf properties...You want to snatch it away on the basis of your strength..."
Opposition Cannot Fool Citizens In Name Of Constitution: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, during his address to the House, said the results of the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections show that the Opposition cannot "fool the citizens in the name of the Constitution".
Congress MP KC Vengugopal Alleges Bias In The House
Congress leader KC Venugopal is currently addressing Parliament. Alleging bias towards opposition parties in the House, he said: "If we are discussing the Constitution, this House should be open for everyone. But what is happening is that this House is not for the Opposition, but only the BJP."
Parliament Winter Session Update
Anurag Thakur, BJP MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh opened the Constitution in the Lok Sabha and read the preface out loud. Quoting a line from the preface, he said, the Constitution brought an end to the emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
"We Will Implement Caste Census": Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured that INDIA bloc will implement caste census and pave way for new kind of development in India.
We will ensure 50 per cent cap on reservation is removed, he added.
Parliament Winter Session Update: Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions On Sambhal Violence
Quoting the Constitution, "Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the Sambhal violence in which five were killed.
Parliament Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi On Hathras Rape Case
"Those who gang raped the girl are roaming outside while the parents of the victim are locked inside their house. Parents cannot go outside," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, during the Constitution debate.
"The family told me that the UP government promised them relocation but it has been four years, they haven't been relocated. Every day they are threatened by the accused," he said, adding, INDIA Bloc will offer relocation.
Parliament Winter Session Update: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Lok Sabha
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his speech by quoting Veer Savarkar and said, "The worst thing about the Constitution of India is that there is nothing Indian about it. Manusmriti is that scripture which is most worshipable after vedas for our Hindu nation... This book for centuries has codified the spiritual and divine march of our nation. Today, Manusmriti is law."
#WATCH | During discussion on 75th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution of India, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "I want to start my speech by quoting what the Supreme Leader, not of the BJP but of the modern interpretation of the ideas of the RSS has to say about the… pic.twitter.com/eS7HGR8Ivp— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024
Parliament Winter Session Update: Rahul Gandhi Participates In Constitution Debate
"The constitution contains a set ideas from one philosophy of our nation. When we look at the constitution, we can hear the voice and the ideas of BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. But where did those idea come from? Those idea came from a old, profound tradition in this country," said Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu MP D. Raja Questions The Rule Of Law
D Raja, DMK MP from Tamil Nau questioned the rule of law in the country. He raised three issues - Manipur violence, Bilkis Bano and protests by wrestlers.
Kiren Rijiju On Development In North-East Since 2014
Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju shared numbers to highlight the development in North-East ever since BJP took over in 2014. Between 1947 and 2014, nine airports were built in north-east. In the last 10 years, the number has increased to 17.
Similarly, till 2014, 10,900 km long national highways were built. In the last 10 years, 16, 207 km have been built.
"India Can Fully Develop By 2047": Kiren Rijiju In Lok Sabha
Indians are one of the most intelligent people in the world. But despite this, why isn't India a developed nation, asked Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju. In his address to the Lok Sabha, Mr Rijiju called for a plan.
"In 23 years, India has to become a develop nation. By India can fully develop by 2047," he said.
Kiren Rijiju Takes A Dig At Opposition Over Voting Rights
India has universal voting rights; but at times it is said minorities have no rights, said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in an apparent dig at opposition.
"Don't Say Things That May Tarnish India's Image": Kiren Rijiju Replies To Discrimination Against Minorities
In his speech in the Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asked to not use words that may tarnish India's image. He brought in examples of other nations where minorities are discriminated.
"India