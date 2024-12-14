Parliament Winter Session Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday trained guns at the Nehru-Gandhi family of the Congress, saying they left no stone unturned to strike blows to the Constitution.

"This family challenged the Constitution at every level," he said, as he responded to a two-day debate in Lok Sabha on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

Mr Modi hailed India's journey since the adoption of the Constitution in 1949 as "extraordinary", asserting that the country's ancient democratic roots have long been an inspiration for the world.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi addressed the House, during which he cited BJP icon V D Savarkar's criticism of the Constitution. Savarkar has clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about the Constitution and that the book that India is run by should be superseded by the Manusmriti, Mr Gandhi said. "When you (BJP) speak of protecting the Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar," the Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli said.

Here are the highlights of Parliament Winter Session: