Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: A two-day debate to mark 75 years of the Constitution began, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to reply to the debate on Saturday.

The BJP and Congress have issued a three-line whip for all its members to be present in the House on December 13 and 14. Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered her maiden address in the Lok Sabha during the debate.

The Parliament's Winter Session, which began on November 25, has seen continuing chaos and repeated adjournments amid ruckus over various issues, including Congress' link with billionaire George Soros, and the unrest in Sambhal and Manipur.