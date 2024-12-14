No Nepotism In Politics, Focus On Duties: PM Proposes 11 Resolutions In Lok Sabha

The resolutions, the PM said, could help India achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation.

Concluding a lengthy reply to the debate commemorating 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the opportunity to lay down 11 resolutions before the Lok Sabha which, he said, could help the country achieve its goal of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047.

In the nearly two-hour speech, PM Modi laid down his government's achievements, praised the people of India for upholding Constitutional values and attacked the Nehru-Gandhi family for undermining the Constitution across generations. He said a developed India is the dream of all 140 crore citizens of India and results are guaranteed when a nation moves ahead with determination.

"I have immense faith in my fellow citizens, their capabilities, the youth, and the Nari Shakti (women power) of Bharat. Let's resolve that when India celebrates 100 years of her independence in 2047, she will be celebrated and treasured as a developed India," he said.

Listing out his resolutions, he said he had spoken about the importance of not just citizens' rights, but duties as well during an Independence Day speech from the Red Fort. He pointed out that people who did not understand anything about the Constitution criticised him for it, but emphasised that carrying out duties will be key to India's progress.

Among the other resolutions were ensuring inclusive development, having zero tolerance for corruption, freeing India from a mentality of slavery and freeing the country's politics from nepotism.

Here are the 11 resolutions proposed by the Prime Minister:

Be it a citizen or the government, everyone should perform their duties. Every region and every community should get the benefit of development, everyone should develop together. There should be 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. There should be zero tolerance towards corruption and no social acceptance for people who are corrupt Citizens should feel a sense of pride in following the laws, rules and traditions of the country India should free itself from a mentality of slavery and there should be pride in the heritage of the country. The country's politics should be free from nepotism. The Constitution should be respected; it should not be used as a weapon for political gain. The spirit of the Constitution should be respected and reservation should not be snatched away from those who are getting it. Every attempt to provide reservation on the basis of religion should be stopped. India should become an example for the world in women-led development. Development of the nation through development of states... this should be our development mantra. The aim of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' (One Bharat, a Bharat that excels) should be paramount.

"I wish everyone the best for the task of achieving a developed India," the PM said.