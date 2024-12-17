BJP To Send Notices To MPs Absent For 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

The BJP will send notices to MPs who were not present in the Lok Sabha today during the introduction of the government's flagship "One Country One Election Bill", sources have told NDTV. More than 20 BJP MPs were absent during the division of the house, sources said. The party had earlier sent a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members, directing them to be present in the House.

The absence of the MPs was not a roadblock to the two bills meant to amend the Constitution and permit simultaneous parliamentary and state elections.

But it did provide ammunition to the Congress, which claimed it was evidence that the government did not have enough support on the issue.

The bills were passed by simple majority, as required by the rulebook; 269 MPs voted in favour and 198 opposed it.

But the Congress pointed out that a Constitution amendment bill needs two-thirds majority to get passed.

"Undoubtedly the government has larger numbers on its side... but to pass it (bills to amend the Constitution) you need a 2/3 majority that they very clearly don't have," Congress's Shashi Tharoor told reporters. "It is obvious (then) that they should not persist too long with this," he added.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha today by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The government plans to send it to a committee for discussion and get everyone on board, especially because the huge numbers that will be required to make the switch that will involve a series of amendments to the Constitution. These amendments will then have to be ratified by the governments of all states and union territories.

This is precisely where the Opposition has massive objections. Most parties contend that the bill will subvert the Constitution - an allegation the government has repeatedly refuted.

Even today while introducing the bill, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Laws can be brought in for electoral reforms... this bill is aligned with the process of easing the electoral process, which will be synchronised. There will be no damage to the Constitution via this Bill. There will be no tampering with the basic structure of the Constitution".