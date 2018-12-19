Winter Session Of Parliament Live: Rafale Deal, Demonetisation To Be In Focus

The parliament was disrupted yesterday as the government and opposition sparred over the Rafale deal and the 1983 anti-Sikh riots case.

It is day 7 of the winter session of parliament


New Delhi: 

The Congress and CPI(M) have given adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha on day 7 of the winter session of the parliament over demonetisation and the Rafale deal respectively. The parliament was disrupted yesterday as the government and opposition sparred over the Rafale deal and the 1983 anti-Sikh riots case.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had rejected any corruption in the Rs. 59,000-crore Rafale jet deal and dismissed all petitions asking for an investigation. The Centre then approached the top court for a "factual correction" in a paragraph in its judgement which has a reference to the Comptroller and Auditor General report and parliament's Public Accounts Committee or PAC. The Congress has accused the government of "misleading" the top court and demanded a recall of the verdict and a notice to the Modi government for perjury and contempt of court.

Here are the live updates on day 7 of Parliament's Winter Session:

