Centre Requests Supreme Court To Correct "Factual Error" In Rafale Verdict

The centre has approached the Supreme Court to make a "factual correction" in its verdict on Friday in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The centre in its petition says the Supreme Court misunderstood the procedure mentioned in the sealed cover that the government's auditor CAG had examined the pricing of the jets and submitted its report.

The centre says it only outlined the procedure in the sealed cover along with the pricing details.

The government wants the Supreme Court to issue a clarification.